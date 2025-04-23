Christopher Lenz Injury: Training partially Wednesday
Lenz (calf) was spotted training partially with the team on Wednesday, the club announced.
Lenz has yet to make his season debut or play his first minutes with his new club, but that could happen soon, likely in the next two weeks, as he was spotted training partially with the team on Wednesday while recovering from a calf injury. That said, once fully fit, he should be considered a depth option for Hoffenheim.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now