Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christopher Lenz headshot

Christopher Lenz News: Leaves Hoffenheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Lenz is leaving Hoffenheim after one season, the club announced.

Lenz joined Hoffenheim as a free agent in September 2024 but only appeared in two matches with the reserve team this season due mainly to a long-term calf injury. The club chose not to retain him, so he is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any club. That said, he will aim to fully recover from his calf injury before continuing his career elsewhere.

Christopher Lenz
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now