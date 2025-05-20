Christopher Lenz News: Leaves Hoffenheim
Lenz is leaving Hoffenheim after one season, the club announced.
Lenz joined Hoffenheim as a free agent in September 2024 but only appeared in two matches with the reserve team this season due mainly to a long-term calf injury. The club chose not to retain him, so he is now a free agent and eligible to sign with any club. That said, he will aim to fully recover from his calf injury before continuing his career elsewhere.
