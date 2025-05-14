Christopher McVey News: Opens scoring with header

McVey scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Colorado Rapids.

McVey scored the first goal in the 33rd minute, heading in a cross from a deflected header of Jeppe Tverskov following a corner. This marked his second goal of the season in 13 appearances. He also contributed defensively, helping San Diego keep a clean sheet with two tackles and five clearances. McVey's performance was key in the team's third straight win and he will look to contribute again on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.