Christopher Nkunku Injury: Not fully fit yet

Nkunku (undisclosed) is training partially with the team but isn't fully fit yet, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "No, I don't know. At the moment Marc and Christo have started to take part in our training sessions, but they are both still not 100 per cent."

Nkunku has resumed parts of team training but is not yet at 100 percent fitness, making him a doubt for the season finale against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be included in the match squad. His return would be good news for the Blues as he had been a regular starter for Chelsea since early February before his injury and could be a key element for the Conference League final against Betis next Wednesday as well.