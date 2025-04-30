Christopher Nkunku Injury: Out with knock Thursday

Nkunku (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's clash with Djurgarden and is going to be examined after a training issue, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "They're going to, because it just happened, so they're going to, we have more news probably, not tomorrow, probably on Friday when we are back."

Nkunku is in major doubt after suffering a training injury, and didn't travel to Sweden. The attacker hasn't played in either of the last two matches and is still being examined. He's fallen out of favor with everyone healthy and doesn't seem to have a route for regular minutes the rest of the season.