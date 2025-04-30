Christopher Nkunku Injury: Season potentially over

Nkunku (undisclosed) is a doubt for the remainder of the season, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "They're going to, because it just happened, so they're going to, we have more news probably, not tomorrow, probably on Friday when we are back."

Nkunku is in major doubt to play again before the end of the season. The attacker hasn't played in either of the last two matches and is still being examined. Pedro Neto would likely be in for a larger role if Nkunku's season is over.