Christopher Nkunku News: Scores, assists in win
Nkunku scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus Southampton.
Nkunku had a much needed solid performance on Tuesday, scoring and assisting during the win against the Saints. This gives him three goals and two assists in 23 PL appearances, far from his form when he was with Leipzig, averaging about 18 league goals over two campaigns with the side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now