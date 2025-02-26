Fantasy Soccer
Christopher Nkunku headshot

Christopher Nkunku News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Nkunku scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-0 victory versus Southampton.

Nkunku had a much needed solid performance on Tuesday, scoring and assisting during the win against the Saints. This gives him three goals and two assists in 23 PL appearances, far from his form when he was with Leipzig, averaging about 18 league goals over two campaigns with the side.

