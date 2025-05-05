Christopher Trimmel News: Assists versus Bremen

Trimmel assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Werder Bremen.

Trimmel reccorded his third assist of the season Saturday, all of which have come in his last eight matches. It came in the 37th minute when his cross connected with Tom Rothe's header to cut the deficit to 3-2. It was one of six chances he created in the match, setting a new season high. He played well on the defensive end too as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made five clearances and won two duels before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for David Preu.