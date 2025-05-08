Christopher Wooh News: Will miss clash against Marseille
Wooh is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Wooh will miss the final league game against Marseille on May 17 after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The defender has not been a regular starter lately just like earlier in the season which means his absence at the Velodrome will not impact the starting XI in the backline.
