Christos Mandas News: Allows one goal in Juventus clash

Mandas had one save and gave up one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Mandas wasn't particularly busy and couldn't palm away a header from point-blank range by Randal Kolo Muani at the beginning of the second half. He has taken over the position from Ivan Provedel and should stay between the sticks in the last two fixtures. He has had 10 saves and one clearance, conceded three goals and kept two clean sheets in the last four rounds. Lazio will face Inter away next Sunday.