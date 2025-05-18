Christos Mandas News: Two goals allowed against Inter

Mandas had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Mandas would struggle to stop Inter Sunday, only stopping one of their three shots on net. That said, this marks his second straight game without a clean sheet, remaining at four in eight league appearances this season. He will hope to add one more and beat last season's total when facing Lecce on May 25, as he saw four clean sheets in nine appearances last season.