Chuba Akpom News: Secures victory with late penalty

Akpom scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Reims.

Akpom converted a penalty in the 86th minute restoring Lille's lead at 2-1 and qualifying them for the next Europa League campaign. His composure from the spot was crucial in clinching the win for Lille. This marked his third goal with Lille in 14 appearances since joining during the winter transfer window.