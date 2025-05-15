Chuki Injury: Muscle injury ends season

Chuki (undisclosed) is done for the season after suffering a muscle injury, accoridng to his club.

Chuki went off during the first half of Wednesday's match with what has now been confirmed as a muscle injury. The unfortunate news is that he will not miss the rest of the season due to the injury. The good news is he should be fit for the start of the next campaign after his decent debut season, starting in nine of his 18 appearances while bagging two goals.