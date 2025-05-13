Chuki Injury: Off during first half

Chuki was forced off in the 23rd minute of Tuesday's match against Girona due to an apparent injury.

Chuki wouldn't make it to halftime of Tuesday's match after he went down with what appeared to be an injury early in the first half. This will be something to watch for the club, as he has started in five of their past six outings. He was replaced by Ivan Sanchez, a possible replacement if he were to miss out on the final two games of the season as well.