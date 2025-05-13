Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chuki headshot

Chuki Injury: Off during first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Chuki was forced off in the 23rd minute of Tuesday's match against Girona due to an apparent injury.

Chuki wouldn't make it to halftime of Tuesday's match after he went down with what appeared to be an injury early in the first half. This will be something to watch for the club, as he has started in five of their past six outings. He was replaced by Ivan Sanchez, a possible replacement if he were to miss out on the final two games of the season as well.

Chuki
Valladolid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now