Chuki

Chuki News: Scores in road loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Chuki scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Mallorca.

Chuki scored the opener in the 11th minute with his third goal in the campaign, but it wasn't enough to win on the road. The midfelder led Valladolid with a season-high four shots during the match. That was his eighth start in 17 overall appearances.

Chuki
Valladolid
