CJ Dos Santos headshot

CJ Dos Santos News: Five saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Dos Santos registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Colorado Rapids.

Dos Santos delivered a strong performance, making five saves to keep a clean sheet against Colorado on Wednesday. His efforts included crucial stops that preserved San Diego's 2-0 lead. His five saves marked his second-highest total in a game this season but the first time he allowed zero goals. This was also his fifth clean sheet of the season in 13 appearances. He will look to secure a sixth one against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

CJ Dos Santos
San Diego FC
