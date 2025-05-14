CJ Dos Santos News: Five saves in victory

Dos Santos registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Colorado Rapids.

Dos Santos delivered a strong performance, making five saves to keep a clean sheet against Colorado on Wednesday. His efforts included crucial stops that preserved San Diego's 2-0 lead. His five saves marked his second-highest total in a game this season but the first time he allowed zero goals. This was also his fifth clean sheet of the season in 13 appearances. He will look to secure a sixth one against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.