Claudio Bravo headshot

Claudio Bravo News: Makes three tackles versus KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Claudio Bravo generated one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Bravo had a decent outing and led Portland in tackles during the home win. The left-back also won the second-most duels (seven) for his side. He did receive his first yellow card in five appearances (two starts), though.

Claudio Bravo
Portland Timbers
