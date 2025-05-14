Claudio Bravo News: Makes three tackles versus KC
Claudio Bravo generated one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sporting Kansas City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Bravo had a decent outing and led Portland in tackles during the home win. The left-back also won the second-most duels (seven) for his side. He did receive his first yellow card in five appearances (two starts), though.
