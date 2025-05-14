Fantasy Soccer
Claudio Bravo News: Stellar defensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Bravo had four interceptions and three tackles in Portland's 0-0 draw Wednesday against Real Salt Lake.

There wasn't much pressure from Real Salt Lake in this one, but Bravo did his part to ensure Portland didn't concede a lazy goal. He should remain busy defensively in Saturday's rivalry match against Seattle Sounders, who have scored 20 goals on the season heading into their match with LAFC Wednesday.

Claudio Bravo
Portland Timbers
