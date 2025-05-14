Claudio Bravo News: Stellar defensive effort
Bravo had four interceptions and three tackles in Portland's 0-0 draw Wednesday against Real Salt Lake.
There wasn't much pressure from Real Salt Lake in this one, but Bravo did his part to ensure Portland didn't concede a lazy goal. He should remain busy defensively in Saturday's rivalry match against Seattle Sounders, who have scored 20 goals on the season heading into their match with LAFC Wednesday.
