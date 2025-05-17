Claudio Echeverri News: Earns City debut

Echeverri recorded five shots (two on target) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Echeverri would earn his City debut Saturday, strangely coming in a crucial match, as he would appear in their FA Cup final loss. He would only see a spot off the bench, notching 14 minutes of play and seeing five shots in the loss. He would come close to scoring on one occasion, although the lights may have been too bright in his debut. He will hope this appearance will lead to another in their final two outings in league play this campaign.