Clinton Mata Injury: Back in training ground Monday

Mata (lower leg) suffered an injury early in Saturday's clash against Monaco that seemed serious but his return to the training ground on Monday showed positive signs although he didn't train with the team, according to Olympique Et Lyonnais.

Mata suffered a lower leg injury against Monaco in their last contest on Saturday but the extent of the issue remains uncertain. That said, the medical staff was reassured to see him back on the training ground although he couldn't train with his teammates. This leaves some hope that he can feature in the last game of the season on Saturday against Angers. If he can't make the squad, Duje Caleta-Car will likely replace him in central defense.