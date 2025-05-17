Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clinton Mata headshot

Clinton Mata Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Mata (lower leg) doesn't make the squad list for the final game of the season against Angers due to injury.

Mata was unlikely to feature in Saturday's final game of the season due to his lower leg injury and ultimately missed the call to be included in the match squad. He will aim to recover well and be fit and available for the pre-season. Duje Caleta-Car will likely replace him in the central defense on Saturday against the Angevins.

Clinton Mata
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now