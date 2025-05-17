Clinton Mata Injury: Doesn't make squad list

Mata (lower leg) doesn't make the squad list for the final game of the season against Angers due to injury.

Mata was unlikely to feature in Saturday's final game of the season due to his lower leg injury and ultimately missed the call to be included in the match squad. He will aim to recover well and be fit and available for the pre-season. Duje Caleta-Car will likely replace him in the central defense on Saturday against the Angevins.