Clinton Mata Injury: Suffers injury Saturday

Mata couldn't continue at the middle of the first half on Saturday after suffering an injury that forced him off against Monaco. The defender will likely be assessed in the coming days to know the extend of his injury and if he has to miss the last game of the season against Angers on Saturday. If this is the case, Duje Caleta-Car will likely replace him in the central defense for that game.