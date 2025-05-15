Clinton Mata Injury: Unlikely against Angers

Mata (lower leg) is unlikely for Saturday's final clash of the season against Angers, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference. "It's going to be complicated for Clinton. He tried, but he doesn't feel well. We'll check tomorrow."

Mata was forced off early in their last contest against Monaco due to a lower leg injury which will likely rule him out for the final game of the season on Saturday against the Angevins. He was spotted back at the training ground on Monday, raising some hope, but he couldn't train normally during the week and was still feeling bad. He will be assessed on Friday but will most likely not be risked. If he misses the game, he will aim to recover and be fully fit ahead of the pre-season. Duje Caleta-Car will likely replace him in central defense on Saturday.