Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo News: Scores in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Gakpo scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.

Gakpo got back on the scoresheet during Sunday's win as Liverpool were crowned champions. The winger has had an excellent campaign, even if he's dealt with injuries and fallen out of favor at times. Gakpo should continue to be a contributor moving forward as Liverpool start their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign.

