Cole Bassett News: Assists on Saturday

Bassett was injured and subbed out in the 79th minute of Saturday's 1-0 win against Real Salt Lake. He assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Bassett assisted the winning goal for Djordje Mihailovic in the 70th minute but was forced off nine minutes later with a black eye. This was his second assist of the campaign, and his availability for the weekend clash against St. Louis City SC will depend on the severity of the injury.