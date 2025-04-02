Cole Palmer Injury: Available against Tottenham
Palmer (hamstring) is available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference, per Football London. "Cole is back, he's okay."
Palmer has been recovering from a hamstring injury and was seen in training this week. He is available for Thursday's game against Spurs and could potentially be included in the starting lineup for his return.
