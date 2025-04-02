Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer Injury: Available against Tottenham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Palmer (hamstring) is available for Thursday's clash against Tottenham, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference, per Football London. "Cole is back, he's okay."

Palmer has been recovering from a hamstring injury and was seen in training this week. He is available for Thursday's game against Spurs and could potentially be included in the starting lineup for his return.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now