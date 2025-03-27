Fantasy Soccer
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer Injury: Still not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Palmer (hamstring) has yet to train ahead of an April 3 clash with Tottenham, Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail reports.

Palmer withdrew from the England squad with a hamstring issue and has yet to train with his club. The attacking midfielder still hopes to return for the first match coming out of the international break, but without a return to training time is quickly running out for Palmer.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
