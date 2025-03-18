Fantasy Soccer
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer Injury: Withdraws from England squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Palmer (hamstring) withdrew from the England squad due to the training injury he suffered, Chelsea announced.

Palmer withdrew from international duty to focus on his recovery with his club. The attacking midfielder will have the full two weeks to recover before an April 3 clash with Tottenham. Palmer has no specific timeline for his return, but it wasn't reported as a serious issue.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
