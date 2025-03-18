Cole Palmer Injury: Withdraws from England squad
Palmer (hamstring) withdrew from the England squad due to the training injury he suffered, Chelsea announced.
Palmer withdrew from international duty to focus on his recovery with his club. The attacking midfielder will have the full two weeks to recover before an April 3 clash with Tottenham. Palmer has no specific timeline for his return, but it wasn't reported as a serious issue.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now