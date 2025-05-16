Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Active in loss to Magpies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Palmer generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Newcastle United.

Chelsea didn't have a lot of chances in the final third, mainly because they played close to 60 minutes without a nominal striker after Nicolas Jackson was sent off, but Palmer was one of their few decent performers in this match. The talented playmaker lacked company to deliver a more impactful performance, but he figures to play a huge role for the Blues in their matchup against Manchester United on Friday.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now