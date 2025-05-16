Cole Palmer News: Active in loss to Magpies

Palmer generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Newcastle United.

Chelsea didn't have a lot of chances in the final third, mainly because they played close to 60 minutes without a nominal striker after Nicolas Jackson was sent off, but Palmer was one of their few decent performers in this match. The talented playmaker lacked company to deliver a more impactful performance, but he figures to play a huge role for the Blues in their matchup against Manchester United on Friday.