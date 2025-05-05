Fantasy Soccer
Cole Palmer headshot

Cole Palmer News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Palmer scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Palmer scored from the penalty spot Sunday, and nearly added a few assists with an excellent creative showing. 2024/25 hasn't been a perfect season for Palmer and Chelsea, but he still remains one of the best attacking options in England. He will hope to finish the campaign strong as Chelsea compete for a European spot.

Cole Palmer
Chelsea
