Cole Palmer News: Scores Sunday

Palmer scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Palmer scored from the penalty spot Sunday, and nearly added a few assists with an excellent creative showing. 2024/25 hasn't been a perfect season for Palmer and Chelsea, but he still remains one of the best attacking options in England. He will hope to finish the campaign strong as Chelsea compete for a European spot.