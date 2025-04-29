Colin Kleine-Bekel Injury: Finally reports to training field

Kleine-Bekel (knee) has returned to team training after nearly 13 months out, according to Matthias Hermann of Kieler Nachrichten.

Kleine-Bekel is seeing a major update after a long, injury-plagued past few seasons, with the defender last playing over a year ago when taking the field for a U21 international match. He has finally returned to training, a positive update for the young defender, although it is met with some concerns. He will only have three games and around three weeks if he wants to see the field this season, an unlikely matter. To make things worse, the defender's contract is up this summer, and it doesn't seem like the club is going to extend a new contract offer, probably having played his last minutes with the club.