Conor Bradley Injury: Not spotted in training Thursday
Bradley (undisclosed) was not spotted in team training on Thursday and remains a doubt to face Chelsea on Sunday, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Bradley was ruled out against Tottenham after suffering a knock and that issue seems quite serious since he was not training with the team on Thursday ahead of Sunday's clash with the Blues. If the Northern Irish player cannot make the squad, there is no doubt that Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at right-back on Sunday.
