Conor Bradley News: Assists opening goal in defeat

Bradley assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 loss versus Brighton.

Bradley provided his second assist of the season in his sixth start of the year. The young right back has started the last two matches since it was announced that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, and he impressed despite rumours of the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong next year. He assisted the first goal of the game when he drove down the byline and supplied Harvey Elliott. This was one of two chances that he created in the game.