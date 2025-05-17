Fantasy Soccer
Conor Bradley News: Signs new contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Bradley has signed a new contract with Liverpool, according to his club.

Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, as he will continue his tenure with the club further after winning the league this campaign. He started in five of his 17 appearances this season while bagging an assist and should only see his minutes grow next season with long-time starter at right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to exit the club.

