Conor Bradley News: Will start against Arsenal

Bradley will start at right-back against Arsenal and is expected to see more playing time in the final matches of the season. The coach wants him to gain experience ahead of next year and Trent Alexander-Arnold has said he will leave the club at the end of the season.