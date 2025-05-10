Fantasy Soccer
Conor Chaplin headshot

Conor Chaplin Injury: Suffers knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Chaplin was forced off in the 56th minute of Saturday's match due to a knock, accoridng to his club.

Chaplin had his day cut short Saturday, as he would retreat to the sidelines after suffering what has been deemed a knock. This is a tough blow for the midfielder, as he just saw his second consecutive start, his first starts since Dec. 21. He will hope things are only minor, with Jack Clarke having come on in his place.

Conor Chaplin
Ipswich Town
