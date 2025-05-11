Conor Coady News: Scores goal

Coady scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Coady has his first goal of the 2024-25 Premier League. It has been rough for the veteran cetner-back, whose 68 clearances, 21 blocks and 14 interceptions have been far from enough to get Leicester City over the relegation hump and into safety for next season. At the very least, Coady will look to finish his campaign on a strong note, though the team's competition downgrade has been cemented.