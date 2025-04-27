Fantasy Soccer
Conor Metcalfe News: Red off two yellows

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Metcalfe registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen. He was sent off after acquiring two yellow cards in the 92nd minute.

It is safe to say that Metcalfe had a rough game, which lasted less than 15 minutes for him because he still received two cards that resulted in his dismissal. Thus, the midfielder will miss St. Pauli's next game, scheduled for Saturday against VfB Stuttgart.

Conor Metcalfe
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
