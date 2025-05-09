Conor Townsend Injury: Remains out

Townsend (hamstring) is out for Saturday's clash with Brentford, per manager Kieran McKenna. "[Nathan] Broadhead and [Conor] Townsend are both unavailable for this weekend."

Townsend remains on the sideline with a hamstring issue. It's not clear if he will return before the end of the campaign as the injury has continued to linger for the defender. Townsend's next chance to return is a May 18 clash with Leicester City.