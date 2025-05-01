Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Conor Townsend headshot

Conor Townsend Injury: Uncertain Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Townsend (hamstring) is uncertain for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Kieran McKenna. "There's going to be quite a lot of late judgement calls, genuinely. We've got quite a few players who, if not ready this week, have a really good chance for next week (at home to Brentford)."

Townsend is one of numerous injury doubts for Ipswich, but could be able to return Saturday. Manager Kieran McKenna was a bit cagey on where everyone is in the recovery process but Townsend has missed two matches and could be back sooner rather than later.

Conor Townsend
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now