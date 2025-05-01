Conor Townsend Injury: Uncertain Saturday
Townsend (hamstring) is uncertain for Saturday's trip to Everton, per manager Kieran McKenna. "There's going to be quite a lot of late judgement calls, genuinely. We've got quite a few players who, if not ready this week, have a really good chance for next week (at home to Brentford)."
Townsend is one of numerous injury doubts for Ipswich, but could be able to return Saturday. Manager Kieran McKenna was a bit cagey on where everyone is in the recovery process but Townsend has missed two matches and could be back sooner rather than later.
