Conor Townsend News: Assists winner at Vitality

Townsend put in a solid defensive performance Wednesday, contributing three clearances, three tackles, a block and an interception. He also managed to create his first assist for Liam Delap to score the game's winning goal. The 32-year-old is usually on the bench; this was just his second start from four appearances. He is yet to contribute to a clean sheet.