Conrad Wallem headshot

Conrad Wallem News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Wallem (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup to face Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Wallem wasn't forced to miss any game due to the issue that forced his exit last weekend against LAFC. This is the midfielder's 10th straight start in league play, and he's expected to retain the spot over Celio Pompeu. However, Wallem has yet to score or assist this year despite tallying 10 shots (four on goal), seven chances created and 13 crosses (two accurate) in 10 games.

Conrad Wallem
St. Louis City SC
