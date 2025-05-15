Corentin Tolisso Injury: Late call Saturday

Tolisso (undisclosed) will be a late call for Saturday's final clash of the season against Angers, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference. "Coco started training with the group today, but only for the first part of the session. He might be able to be in the group, but he won't be able to start."

Tolisso was spotted training with the squad before doing individual work on Thursday ahead of Saturday's game. He will likely be a late decision to face Angers after dealing with discomfort from a heavy knock he received in the derby against Saint-Etienne a few weeks ago. If he makes the squad, he will start on the bench according to his coach, and this would force a change in the starting XI with Tanner Tessmann and Jordan Veretout possible replacements in midfield.