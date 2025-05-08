Corentin Tolisso Injury: Ruled out against Monaco

Tolisso (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's game against Monaco due to an injury, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Olympique Et Lyonnais. "Coco is injured, he had an injury in the last match against Lens. A normal situation because he has been playing with a problem for two matches. He will not be available against Monaco."

Tolisso has been dealing with some issues since the derby against Saint-Etienne and got injured again in the last game against Lens. He will miss Saturday's clash against the Monegasques and will hope to be fit for the season finale against Angers on May 17. Tanner Tessmann and Jordan Veretout are possible replacements in the midfield for Saturday.