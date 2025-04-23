Corentin Tolisso Injury: Season not over
Tolisso (knee) was stretchered off in Sunday's derby against Saint-Etienne after suffering an injury that turned out to be only a knee sprain with no ligament damage, according to RMC Sport.
Tolisso feared a very serious knee injury after his duel with Lucas Stassin in Sunday's derby. Lyon's medical team said it was a miracle to see only a knee sprain without any ligament impacted. His timeline for return remains unclear but he was spotted walking off the stadium with crutches, meaning he is likely going to miss a few games. Until he comes back, Nemanja Matic or Thiago Almada could see more minutes in midfield depending on the lineup.
