Corentin Tolisso Injury: Stretchered off Sunday

Tolisso (ankle) was stretchered off in the 28th minute of Sunday's 2-1 defeat in the derby against Saint-Etienne.

Tolisso suffered an apparent serious ankle injury in a duel with Lucas Stassin that could have resulted in a red card before VAR overturned the decision. The midfielder saw his ankle completely turn and was stretchered off as he couldn't continue. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will miss time. His potential absence would be a major blow since he is usually among the first names listed in the lineup when fit, and the Gones will need him for the final stretch of the season. If he is unavailable, Paul Akouokou or Thiago Almada could see increased playing time depending on the tactical setup.