Corentin Tolisso headshot

Corentin Tolisso News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Tolisso (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Angers.

Tolisso was included in the squad for Saturday's match against Angers and begins the game on the bench. The midfielder had returned to partial team training this week after dealing with lingering discomfort from a heavy knock suffered in the derby against Saint-Etienne some weeks ago. His coach had previously stated that Tolisso would not be rushed back and confirmed he would only be used as a substitute if needed for the final game of the season.

Corentin Tolisso
Lyon
