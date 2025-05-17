Corentin Tolisso News: On bench Saturday

Tolisso (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's final clash of the season against Angers.

Tolisso was included in the squad for Saturday's match against Angers and begins the game on the bench. The midfielder had returned to partial team training this week after dealing with lingering discomfort from a heavy knock suffered in the derby against Saint-Etienne some weeks ago. His coach had previously stated that Tolisso would not be rushed back and confirmed he would only be used as a substitute if needed for the final game of the season.