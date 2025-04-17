Corentin Tolisso News: Scores goal in defeat

Tolisso scored a goal to go with two shots (two on targets) and one chance created in Thursday's 5-4 defeat against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Tolisso had another strong shift on Thursday as he scored his ninth goal of the season, a career-high for him. He has been brilliant for the Gones, finding a goal contribution in nine of his last 15 appearances for Lyon. He received a red card late in the game, which didn't impact much the squad since they scored two late goals to get a two-goals lead before completely collapsing and losing the game in the closing stages.