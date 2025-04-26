Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Corentin Tolisso headshot

Corentin Tolisso News: Starting against Rennes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Tolisso (knee) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Rennes.

Tolisso avoided a serious injury following a big scare during the last matchup. He's now back in the main squad, playing a holding midfield role alongside Nemanja Matic. The Frenchman was in good form before getting hurt, scoring twice and delivering a couple of assists in a five-game span across all competitions.

Corentin Tolisso
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now