Corentin Tolisso News: Starting against Rennes
Tolisso (knee) has made the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Rennes.
Tolisso avoided a serious injury following a big scare during the last matchup. He's now back in the main squad, playing a holding midfield role alongside Nemanja Matic. The Frenchman was in good form before getting hurt, scoring twice and delivering a couple of assists in a five-game span across all competitions.
