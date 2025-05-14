Cristhian Paredes News: Five tackles in draw
Paredes had five tackles and three interceptions in Portland's 0-0 draw against Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.
The midfielder chipped in defensively to preserve a draw with not much going well for either side in front of goal. Paredes should remain busy in the upcoming rivalry match against Seattle Sounders, who had 20 goals on the season ahead of their game against LAFC Wednesday.
